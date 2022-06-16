'Significant' rise in Jersey Covid cases

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid cases in Jersey over the past 10 days.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, says the increase is mirroring the UK and likely due to the emergence of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron.

The situation remains under review by the Public Health Team.

Dr Muscat wants islanders to continue to be vigilant when it comes to seeing people who may be at risk from Covid.

He said: "I encourage Islanders to keep doing the right thing by continuing to follow public health guidance, which includes doing regular Lateral Flow Tests (LFT), particularly before visiting vulnerable individuals or high risk settings such as the hospital and care homes.

"Islanders are also reminded to continue to wear a mask when inside the hospital and other healthcare settings."

As the election approaches, islanders are being asked to take a Lateral Flow Test before going to their polling stations to vote.

If you are unwell on election day and cannot make it to your polling station, the advice is to contact your Parish Hall as soon as possible and they will send an official to you to take your vote.

Islanders are still being encouraged to: