A Jersey fisherman has come across an unusual eight-legged find in Channel Islands waters in the form of a large octopus.

Chris Rushton made the catch three miles west of Corbiere. It weighed 18lbs - which is similar to the weight of a bowling ball or a small dog.

Fishing Jersey says the largest ever weighed was 22lb.

The octopus weighed 18lb Credit: Fishing Jersey

The catch happened on Tuesday (14 June) and the octopus was returned to the sea alive. It is a rare find which has been congratulated by the fishing community.

Fishing Jersey said 70 bream were caught on the same day - 30 of which were kept.