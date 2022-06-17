34 jobs to go as Lloyds Bank announces Channel Island branch closures

Lloyds Bank will close three of its branches across the Channel Islands - including the only branch in Alderney.

34 jobs are set to go across the Bailiwicks as the company closes its outlets in Five Oaks in Jersey and St Martin's in Guernsey. The decision leaves Alderney with just one bank on island - which politicians say will remove "an essential part of the Island's fabric".

Ian Carter, Acting Chairman of the Policy & Finance Committee, said: "We have to acknowledge that this is a commercial decision and we will work with Lloyds and the Chamber of Commerce over the next six months to minimise the disruption this could cause.

"We are relieved that there will be at least a six-month transition period in which we trust that Lloyds will demonstrate a degree of social responsibility to us as a community."Both Jersey and Guernsey will retain two branches each. Lloyds says it hopes to redeploy staff where possible.