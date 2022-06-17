Channel Islands braced for hottest day of the year so far

Islanders are warned to take extra care on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures in Jersey and Guernsey could reach as high as 33 degrees today (Friday 17 June).

Jersey's government has issued "sensible precautions" for islanders to follow in order to protect themselves in the heat.

Top tips for coping with the high temperatures include:

Shut windows and pull down any shades, blinds or curtains to keep rooms as cool as possible.

Stay out of the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day, usually between 11am and 3pm.

Wear sunscreen and hats when outside and walk in the shade.

Have cool baths or showers.

Drink and carry plenty of water. Avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

Wear loose, cool clothing.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle - especially infants, young children and animals.

Take care to protect against the sun if going in the water to cool down.

Additionally, the UV Index is predicted to reach 8 - with the World Health Organisation advising the public to "take extra protection".

Animal shelters such as the GSPCA in Guernsey expect to see more hedgehogs needing their help, having already been "extremely busy" with "very dehydrated hedgehogs."

Manager Steve Byrne said: "All of the GSPCA team are appealing to islanders to think about pets and wildlife during this exceptionally warm weather.

"We have seen so many hedgehogs being cut by garden tools and covered by maggots, babies are weak from dehydration and many over burdened in ticks and fleas."

