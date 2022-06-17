Date set for return of Alderney ferry route

A ferry service will return to Alderney, with two vessels taking on the route.

The operators of the Salty Blonde will be working alongside Alderney Ferry Services to run sailings from Friday 24 June.

The Salty Blonde has been undergoing repairs in the UK after suffering engine failure but is set to return by the end of next week.

The company has also provided financial support to Alderney Ferry Service which was needed to buy a new vessel.

Both companies will then service the route throughout the summer.

Tracey Farquhar-Beck, from the Salty Blonde said "We have been working away behind the scenes with the new kids on the block, Alderney Ferry Services. We are delighted to collaborate with them and we're thrilled that we could help finance this exciting endeavour for Charlie and Dan and get them back in the water.

"The movement of people is essential to the prosperity of Alderney. Alderney Ferry Services and The Salty Blonde have a prime objective to work closely together to offer a reliable ferry service with a varied timetable to both residents and visitors alike."

During Alderney Week celebrations in August, The Access Challenger will also be taking people to and from the island.

Ian Carter, Acting Chairman of Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee, said: "This is welcome good news for Alderney and it's especially pleasing that the operators of The Salty Blonde have been working closely with Alderney Ferry Services in a spirit of co-operation that can only benefit our Island.

"We look forward to the resumption of services next week and congratulate both companies on weathering this 'storm' with such a positive attitude."