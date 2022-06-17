Guernsey clematis grower given Royal Warrant

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel TV meets Raymond Evison

One of the world's biggest producers of clematis plants, based in Guernsey, has been given the Royal Warrant. Raymond Evison has been breeding the plants for 40 years and has grown 2.5 million of them for export across the world already this year.

The warrant means his company is now an official supplier of clematis to the royal household.

His passion for the plants began at the age of 16 at his first ever RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

In the decades since, his produce have won countless accolades at the event.