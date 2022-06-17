Guernsey's Alex Scott given England U19 call-up ahead of Euro finals

Guernsey starlet Alex Scott has been called up to represent England in the under 19 European Championships.

The 18-year-old Bristol City midfielder has been named in Ian Foster's 21-man squad for the tournament in Slovakia.

The Young Lions will begin their campaign with a group stage fixture Austria in the city of Banská Bystrica on Sunday at 8pm.

Other players named in the squad include Manchester City forward Liam Delap, Chelsea's Harvey Vale, Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett and Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Scott was Bristol City's Young Player of the Year for 2022, scoring four goals and registering two assists in his 39 appearances for the Robins.

Two other talents from Guernsey will be keen to follow in his footsteps having made the move to Bristol City; Both Tim Ap Sion and Ben Acey, also formerly of Guernsey FC, have penned one-year professional deals with the club.