Jersey conservationists help release rare pygmy hogs into wild

Jersey's Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has helped release 10 captive-bred pygmy hogs into the wild.

The animals are going to start a new life in Manas National Park in India where their last native population still survives - but has drastically declined.

Durrell is a key player in the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme which plans to release 60 pygmy hogs in Manas by 2025.

The animals have been released into Manas National Park in India. Credit: Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust

Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: "Durrell has been committed to conserving the tiny but precious pygmy hog and their grassland home for decades.

"With our partners, including government, we strive to create a functioning habitat that also allows local communities to thrive.

"It was an honour to take part in this latest release, meet with our partners and see first-hand the amazing work of the Durrell team in India. I hope to return in the not too distant future."