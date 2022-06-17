Jersey conservationists help release rare pygmy hogs into wild
Jersey's Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has helped release 10 captive-bred pygmy hogs into the wild.
The animals are going to start a new life in Manas National Park in India where their last native population still survives - but has drastically declined.
Durrell is a key player in the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme which plans to release 60 pygmy hogs in Manas by 2025.
Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: "Durrell has been committed to conserving the tiny but precious pygmy hog and their grassland home for decades.
"With our partners, including government, we strive to create a functioning habitat that also allows local communities to thrive.
"It was an honour to take part in this latest release, meet with our partners and see first-hand the amazing work of the Durrell team in India. I hope to return in the not too distant future."