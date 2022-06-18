Jersey Deputy recovering from surgery still set to stand for election
A Trinity Deputy who has undergone major surgery is still set to have his name on the ballot paper at next week's Jersey election.
ITV News understands Deputy Hugh Raymond is recovering from heart surgery.
Members of the Jersey Alliance party say he still intends to continue his political career and wants to represent the district of St. John, St. Lawrence and Trinity in the next States Assembly.Jersey's election takes place next week on 22 June.