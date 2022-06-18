New water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park closed

The new water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park has been closed due to issues with the water quality.

The area was open for the hot weather the island experienced on Friday (17 June), but will now be closed until the issue is fixed.

The project received £750,000 of government money through the island's fiscal stimulus fund.

The design includes a shallow paddling pool, fountain, sprinklers, tipper bucket and water cannons, so that children of all ages can play.Those in charge have apologised for the inconvenience but say they "must put children's safety first."