Padel big hitters hold open day for new million pound facility in Jersey

An open day is being held at Jersey's brand new million pound padel facility today (Saturday 18 June) which has been redeveloped at the St Clement Golf and Sports Centre.

Argentinian professional padel player and former junior world champion, Mauri Andrini and three other players from Spain are in Jersey for the launch event and between 3pm and 5pm and will be on hand with local coaches to teach anyone if they want to do a 'Come and Try' session.

Mauri says the sport is one that people want to play again and again:

"It doesn’t matter if you come from any other racket sport of if you’ve never played any sport - you will coordinate easily how to play and you will enjoy it. So if you never try it be careful, because once you do it you may not go back to any other sport and play padel every day. Coming to Jersey and seeing they’ve made five padel courts for the whole community - it’s a dream come true you know."

Two courts have been refurbished and had floodlights fitted, and three new indoor courts built. The facility is one of the largest in the British isles.

The founder of Island Padel, Scott Clayton says he hopes the sport will help to keep people fit and healthy in the island:

"It’s no secret that we have problems on the island with mental health and obesity in young people so I think playing sport can really help that, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to cure it but if we can put a dent in it then that will great and I think this is a sport we can do it with as it’s much easier to pick up and social."