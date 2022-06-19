Direct flights between Jersey and France resume after eight years

New direct flights between Jersey and Rennes will start today (20 June).

It is the first time there has been a commercial airlink to France since December 2014.

The Blue Islands service will run on a Monday and Friday for the next 12 weeks, with up to 68 passengers per flight.

Matt Thomas, CEO for Ports of Jersey, said: "Building connectivity into Europe is a tremendous opportunity for the Island. We are thrilled that a direct air link to Rennes has been announced. "We would like to thank Blue Islands, the team at Rennes Airport and the Chambers for their support.

"Now we all need to get behind this service to ensure it’s a success and continues beyond the initial 12-week summer schedule."