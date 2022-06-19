Police in Jersey are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run that left a pedestrian with 'substantial injuries'.

It happened on Friday night (17 June) on La Route du Nord near St John's Church. A grey Hyundai hatchback was seen doing a burnout in the area before hitting a man and leaving the scene at around 11:45pm.

The pedestrian was treated at A & E before being released in the early hours.

A 21 year old man has been arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving. Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision, the car immediately before it happened or may have dash camera footage.

Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.