Main road in St Brelade to remain closed until Friday for 'extensive repairs'

A main road in St Brelade will remain closed until Friday (24 June) while it undergoes extensive repairs.

A depression recently appeared in the road at Mont Les Vaux on the stretch near St Aubin on the Hill Church, with more holes then found deeper under the surface.

Repairs are needed on the drainage infrastructure in the area and the road itself.

Diversions are in place and include:

Westbound:

La Neuve Route

Le Mont au Roux

La Rue des Mans

Le Mont au Roux

La Neuve Route

Eastbound:

La Route des Genets

La Route des Quennevais

La Rue du Pont Marquet

La Rue des Mans

Le Mont au Roux

La Neuve Route

Further details can be found here.