Silver screen reworking of A La Perchoine set for premiere

A new movie about the evacuation of children from Guernsey during World War Two will have its premiere later today (20 June).

The film is based on the musical A La Perchoine, which was written and composed by Martin Cordall and and the late John Loaring in 1990.

The movie adaptation will tell the story of the 5,000 schoolchildren who were shipped off to England before the Nazis arrived in 1940.

Trailer for A La Perchoine - The Movie

Hundreds of islanders have been involved in the making of the film - including more than 600 local children.

The first screening will take place this evening at Beau Sejour, where the original musical made its debut more than 30 years ago.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.