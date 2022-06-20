Alderney ferry route to bring 'significant benefits' to island

It is hoped the return of a fast ferry link to Alderney will bring "significant benefits" to the island, with two vessels taking on the route.

The operators of the Salty Blonde will work alongside Alderney Ferry Services to take passengers to and from Alderney.

The Salty Blonde has been undergoing emergency engine repairs in the UK, but is expected to return by the end of the month (June).

One of the boats which will ferry passengers to and from the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Salty Blonde has provided financial assistance to Alderney Ferry Service, to enable them to buy their new vessel.

Mark Williams, Skipper of The Salty Blonde, told ITV Channel TV: "Wait for one bus and you get two. It is going to be really beneficial to the island.

"It is going to be beneficial in getting people off the island and more so for the island by bringing people on. Now we can move 40 people rotation rather than 16.

"It is just going to be better for the island in all ways and for all the businesses in the island."

Ian Carter, Acting Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, added: "This is welcome good news for Alderney and it's especially pleasing that the operators of The Salty Blonde have been working closely with Alderney Ferry Services in a spirit of co-operation that can only benefit our Island.

"We look forward to the resumption of services and congratulate both companies on weathering this 'storm' with such a positive attitude."