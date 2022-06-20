Convicted killer Jamie Lee Warn has third appeal against conviction rejected

A man convicted on three separate occasions of murdering his secret lover in Jersey has had his latest appeal rejected.

Jamie Lee Warn was found guilty of killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei during a third retrial in 2021.

The 58-year-old was convicted at two previous trials, but both were quashed when he successfully appealed them.

Zsuzsanna's body was found dumped on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen after she went missing in May 2018.

Warn will have to serve at least 17 years at Jersey's La Moye prison for her murder before he can be released.