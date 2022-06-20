Guernsey Deputy says party politics is 'promising' ahead of Jersey election

A Guernsey Deputy has said that the introduction of party politics in Jersey could work in the favour of islanders.

Gavin St Pier led the Guernsey partnership of independents in the island's last election in 2020. But now Deputy St Pier says Jersey's system shows more stability than its neighbours.

Deputy Gavin St Pier Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy St Pier said: "My sense is that Jersey is a little bit further down the road in terms of party politics.

"They've clearly had parties in their assembly for a little while, so I would expect that they may have a little more success."

But Guernsey's former Chief Minister has told ITV News that whilst islanders need to get used to the idea of party politics, it is not the biggest issue at hand.

There are four registered parties with candidates running for the States in this year's election. Credit: ITV Channel

He said: "I think the real challenge for people is being able to sieve through a vast amount of names and use a select number of votes.

"But more importantly, understand how their votes will interact with each other and how those candidates would work together if elected.

"I do not think this was understood in Guernsey's last election, but clearly all of us need to be better the next time around."

His comments come the day before people in Jersey head to the polling stations to elect the island's next government.

The parties who have candidates standing in Jersey's Election are: Jersey Alliance, Jersey Liberal Conservatives, Reform Jersey, Progress Party, as well as Independent candidates.

Polling stations open from 8am on Wednesday 22 June and will close at 8pm.