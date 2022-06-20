Jersey Cricket duo raising money for charity with every run and wicket

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Two Jersey cricketers are raising money for charity depending on how many runs they score and wickets they take this summer.

Captain Chuggy Perchard and batsman Jonty Jenner are fundraising for the Lord's Taverners charity as part of their Runs and Wickets For Change initiative.

Chuggy will raise cash for every wicket he takes during ICC tournaments, while Jonty will do the same for every run he scores.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jenner said: "It's a really nice initiative and something we're really keen to get behind.

"I'm sure they'll be some sledging from the boys saying to Chuggy it's time to get a wicket now and raise some money for the charity."

The Lord's Taverners charity helps disabled and disadvantaged young people across the UK and Channel Islands.

Richard Gomersall is the co-chairman of the charity in Jersey and says fundraising from the cricketers will be crucial.

The pair are fundraising for the Lord's Taverners charity, which helps disabled and disadvantaged young people. Credit: ITV Channel

He said: "We have a lot of programmes and the money that they raise will go towards developing those programmes.

"Sir Alastair Cook has done it as has Zak Crawley and Heather Knight so they're in good company and hopefully they'll get lots of runs and wickets to help us out."

The pair have already begun raising money, with Jonty scoring 22 in Jersey's opening day win over Uganda and Chuggy taking a wicket.

You can donate money to their run-scoring and wicket-taking efforts here: