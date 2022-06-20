Jersey schoolchildren to learn more about sea safety

Primary school children in Jersey will be learning about how to be safe in the sea ahead of the summer holidays.

More than 1,000 children will take part in Jersey Sport's Swim Safe campaign.

Jersey Sport hopes it will teach younger islanders how to safely enjoy the island's waters.

The Channel Islands are just a few of more than 70 sites across the UK offering free swim safety sessions.

Martine Le Guilcher, Jersey Sport's Swimming Development Officer said, "We're extremely proud to be supporting Swim Safe again this year, to ensure local children receive the correct messages about how to stay safe in and around Jersey's waters."

From 4 July, Jersey Sport will also launch their Move More Adult Open Water Swimming sessions.

These sessions, which do carry a fee of £20 - £25, aim to encourage islanders to enjoy outdoor swimming and help improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

The swim sessions will be led by qualified swimming coaches, so that the swims can be as sociable and inclusive as possible.

Swimmers are also being encouraged to meet up in a nearby café afterwards, so they can enjoy socialising with other swimmers.