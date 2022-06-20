More work is needed to make polling stations in Jersey accessible ahead of Wednesday's general election, according to one disabled islander.

Coral Howard who uses a mobility scooter told ITV Channel TV that officials must do more to encourage those with disabilities to vote, with overall turnout at the last election barely reaching 43%.

She said: "It is a surprise to me as you would expect by 2022 that something will have been done. Postal voting is the way to go.

"If it is a struggle to get somewhere, then you will stay at home and you won't be incentivised to do anything."

Election officials have already installed ramps at many venues, including a temporary one at St Martin's Public Hall.

On the ramp only being temporary, Coral said: "If you need to go to your parish hall and you are disabled, you are going to need a ramp so to take it away after the election is silly, I feel.

"I have got a scooter and the island is not easily to get around. Every time we go out, there is some obstacle, somewhere. I don't think it's very easy for disabled people.

"They were supposed to be looking into this but nothing much has been done."

Jersey equality charity Liberate was commissioned to look at how the island's 19 polling stations could be made more accessible.

CEO Vic Tanner Davy said: "It was really just to report back [to the government] on how they could make adjustments to improve accessibility. In many ways, we were pleased.

"A lot of parish halls do have permanent ramps and the welcome we got from parish secretaries was fantastic and they wanted to hear what ideas we had to make the voting process as welcoming as possible.

"It is the start of a conversation with the parishes and we hope that conversation will continue after the election.

"Parish halls should be welcome to everyone all year around, not just on polling day."

