'More work needed' to make Jersey polling stations accessible, says disabled islander
More work is needed to make polling stations in Jersey accessible ahead of Wednesday's general election, according to one disabled islander.
Coral Howard who uses a mobility scooter told ITV Channel TV that officials must do more to encourage those with disabilities to vote, with overall turnout at the last election barely reaching 43%.
She said: "It is a surprise to me as you would expect by 2022 that something will have been done. Postal voting is the way to go.
"If it is a struggle to get somewhere, then you will stay at home and you won't be incentivised to do anything."
Election officials have already installed ramps at many venues, including a temporary one at St Martin's Public Hall.
On the ramp only being temporary, Coral said: "If you need to go to your parish hall and you are disabled, you are going to need a ramp so to take it away after the election is silly, I feel.
"I have got a scooter and the island is not easily to get around. Every time we go out, there is some obstacle, somewhere. I don't think it's very easy for disabled people.
"They were supposed to be looking into this but nothing much has been done."
Jersey equality charity Liberate was commissioned to look at how the island's 19 polling stations could be made more accessible.
CEO Vic Tanner Davy said: "It was really just to report back [to the government] on how they could make adjustments to improve accessibility. In many ways, we were pleased.
"A lot of parish halls do have permanent ramps and the welcome we got from parish secretaries was fantastic and they wanted to hear what ideas we had to make the voting process as welcoming as possible.
"It is the start of a conversation with the parishes and we hope that conversation will continue after the election.
"Parish halls should be welcome to everyone all year around, not just on polling day."
What is different at this year's election?
Party politics: This year will see the emergence of political parties in Jersey on a scale not yet seen in the island. The number of parties has risen from just one in 2018 to four in 2022.
Electoral reforms: Jersey's electoral system has been given a massive shake-up ahead of the vote. After more than 70 years, the island-wide role of Senator has been scrapped with those seats being filled by eight more Deputies. Deputies will now be elected across nine new electoral districts, but Constables will be voted in as normal across the 12 Parishes.
'None of the above': In a bid to stop candidates being elected unopposed, voters will now have the option of saying 'no thanks.' In any constituency where the number of candidates is less than the number of vacancies, islanders can now select 'none of the above' on their ballot paper. If it gets the most votes, it will trigger a by-election
No nominations meetings: Under the new reforms, candidates will no longer be nominated at elections meetings at Parish Halls. Instead, they will have to submit their forms directly to the newly-formed Jersey Election Authority before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday 18 May.
More voting options: This year, islanders will have yet more ways to vote. Alongside the return of pre-polling, all islanders will be given the option of voting by post for the first time.
Changes to hustings: In a break from past elections, centralised hustings will be taking place in the States Assembly building and streamed online. Because of the new reforms, there will be at least 21 of these events - though it is expected that parish halls will still host their traditional hustings events, where voters will be able to hear from candidates in person.