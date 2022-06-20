Real Housewives of Jersey star fined for breaching Covid regulations

Real Housewives of Jersey star Margaret Thompson has been fined £2,900 for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

The estate agent appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court last week (16 June) and pleaded guilty to failing to isolate when she was legally required to do so.

ITV News subsequently contacted the reality star who denied any knowledge of appearing in court, despite records revealing she attended in person.

Ms Thompson appeared in seasons one and two of The Real Housewives of Jersey.

Plans for a third series were scrapped earlier this year.