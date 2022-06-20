Video captures dolphins putting on show for Guernsey yacht crew

Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Allister Cleal

Islanders in Guernsey got a surprise last week after their yacht was followed by a pod of dolphins as they were heading back to St Peter Port.

Video shows around eight of them jumping next to the boat last Tuesday evening (14 June).

Guernsey Yacht Club, who posted the video, said: "Lots of dolphin sightings almost every night this week. The highlight was this video from Allister and Gillian Cleal.

"Pod of around eight passed heading towards St Peter Port. One minute later, a pair either came back or were behind the main pod.

"Stayed with us for half-an-hour as we punched the tide, twisting, jumping and generally having a great time putting on a show for us."

The dolphins put on quite the show. Credit: Allister Cleal

Dolphin sightings are up once again this year, with more people taking to the water during the summer.

