Alderney States takes over running of island's GP surgery

The States of Alderney will take over the running of the island's GP surgery to ensure there continues to be one.

It was announced last month that Island Medical Centre would have to close due to a shortage of GPs. However, the government's decision puts those plans on hold.

Kath Jones, States of Alderney chief executive, said: "While it is unusual for the States to own a medical practice, this is something that all parties involved in recent discussions agreed was in the best interests of the community to ensure long-term stability of GP provision."

She added the takeover was a "positive step along the journey to bring stability to the situation while we, working in partnership with the States of Guernsey, jointly develop an optimum model for health and care in Alderney."

Island Medical Centre was supposed to close this month (June) after the owner said continuing was "unsustainable and unsafe".

At the time, Guernsey Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache and Bill Abel, Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, said both States were "working together at pace, and using all available resources" to rectify the situation.