Guernsey plans to house Ukrainian refugees take step forward

Officials in Guernsey have started contacting islanders who are willing to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

These islanders have said they are willing to accommodate those fleeing the Russian invasion, similar to what many people in the UK are already doing.

Property and enhanced DBS checks are now being carried out to ensure their suitability.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "We have started the approval process for sponsors under the scheme with the first accommodation inspections completed and the first DBS checks submitted.

"For hopefully obvious reasons, ensuring appropriate checks are carried out is essential to show we have taken proportionate steps from a safeguarding perspective."

More than 300 islanders expressed an interest in housing Ukrainian refugees when feelers were put out earlier this year.

Deputy Prow added: "We need more information from a lot of them including whether they remain interested as we completely appreciate that for some their circumstances ay have changed."

The States previously said the island had the capacity and services to accommodate "at least some Ukrainian refugees".

Jersey, meanwhile, has so far only agreed to take in Ukrainians with extended family in the island. They expect to welcome 60 in total.