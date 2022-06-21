Jersey Airport boss 'disappointed' by UK operational problems

The boss of Jersey Airport is not ruling out further travel disruption this summer as many UK airports struggle to deal with operational problems arising from a shortage of baggage handlers.

Some flights have had to be delayed and even cancelled due to ongoing problems post-pandemic, with visitors to certain airports facing extremely long waits as they head abroad.

Jersey Airport's director, Robin MacRae, said: "It is disappointing that continuous operational issues at UK airports are forcing some airlines to reduce capacity on their route network, which unfortunately has impacted on some Jersey services.

"We remain in close contact with our airline partners over changes to the route network affecting Jersey and whilst we are not expecting any significant changes, the situation remains on constant review.

"Affected passengers will be advised accordingly by their airline, giving as much notice as possible. This is likely to remain a fluid situation as the summer builds, with airlines continually reviewing and revising their schedules as required.

"Jersey remains a strong destination this summer for our airline partners and we are hopeful that any changes to services will have minimal impact on our passengers."