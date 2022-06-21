Jersey Post sends islanders wrong election candidate information

Jersey Post has apologised after sending the wrong election booklets to some islanders.

The mistake meant voters in certain constituencies received information about candidates who are not even standing in their area.

In a statement, the company said: "We are aware that some households have received the wrong constituency booklet.

"Jersey Post first and foremost apologises to all affected candidates and voters in the constituencies where issues have occurred.

"Our priority now is to rectify those issues and ensure all voters are aware of their polling station and the deputies and connétables candidates in their constituency."

Polling day is Wednesday 22 June and officials are desperately trying to boost turnout - with barely 43% of those registered actually voting at the island's last general election.