Number of registered voters down in Jersey

There has been a drop in the number of islanders registered to vote in Jersey.

Figures reveal 60,701 have signed up to cast their ballot in tomorrow's election (22 June), compared to 62,123 in 2018.

However, that is still 75% of the island's eligible population.

Officials say the reduction reflects the decrease in the overall population - falling from 106,800 in 2018 to 103,267 in 2021.

The parish with the highest percentage of registered voters per population is St Mary, where 96.49% have signed up to have their say.

Meanwhile, St Helier has the lowest percentage - with only 59.89% registering.

Head of Digital and Public Engagement, Jenny O'Brien, said: "With polls opening in less than 24 hours, we want to remind Islanders that they can cast their vote between 8am and 8pm at their local polling station, the precise location of which can be easily checked by entering in your postcode to our constituency finder on Vote.je.

"As soon as the deadline to vote closes at 8pm, the count will begin. Keep an eye on Vote.je and social media channels, where the results of the elected candidates will be announced."

Overall turnout at the 2018 election barely reached 43%, with apathy particularly high among Portuguese residents.