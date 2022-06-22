Guernsey manor house garden shortlisted for two prestigious national awards

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

The owner of Sausmarez Manor in Guernsey has thanked islanders for their support after his garden was shortlisted for two prestigious national awards.

The manor, which has been in the same family for more than 800 years, boasts more subtropical plants than anywhere else in Guernsey.

Owner Peter Sausmarez works with a very small team to make sure it looks good all year round.

He started working on it around 30 years ago and says it has become his pride and joy.

Sausmarez Manor in St Martin. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The garden is now up for Historic Garden of the Year and the Royal Horticultural Society's award for Garden of the Year.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Peter said: "They have a shortlist every year of eight and I am on it! I was really surprised when they said I had been chosen and we are now working our socks off [to try and win the award]."