Jersey Bulls donate old kit to Kenyan soccer academy

Jersey Bulls have donated their old football kit to a soccer academy in Kenya.

It is the first time the squad have done so, working alongside the Jersey2Africa foundation.

The organisation aims to "use the power of football to improve young lives in Africa both on and off the field".

The side's former shirts will now be worn by players in the Wire Soccer Academy, in the east of the country.

The academy provides training to impoverished and underprivileged children who may otherwise be prevented from playing football.