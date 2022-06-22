Jersey Election 2022: Follow our live blog

People in Jersey have head to the polls to vote for their new-look States Assembly.

92 candidates are standing for the 49 seats in the States Assembly, in the first election since wide-reaching reforms to the island's States Assembly.

How will the changes hold up? Will we see a boost in turnout? Will 'none of the above' trigger any by-elections?

We'll have the latest updates and reaction as they happen throughout the night in our live blog - and make sure you join us for a Jersey Election special on ITV Channel TV from 6pm on Thursday 23 June.

7.15pm - 45 MINUTES UNTIL POLLS CLOSE

There's less than an hour to go until polls close at Jersey's Election. Polls have been open since 8am and will close at 8pm.

If you're queuing at a polling station once polls close, you are still entitled to cast a ballot.

All the details you need to cast your vote are here.

You can also find out the location of your polling station and who's standing by inputting your postcode on vote.je's handy tool.

It's not just been voters heading to the polling stations. Islanders have been using the hashtag #DogsAtPollingStations to share pictures of their four-legged friends.