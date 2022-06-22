Jersey Election 2022: The results

The polls have closed in Jersey's Election and counting of ballots is now underway.

Weeks of campaigning for candidates has come to an end and we will soon know who will make up Jersey's next States Assembly for the next four years.

Jersey residents have cast their votes for 37 Deputies across nine newly formed constituencies, as well as the 12 Constables who will represent the Island’s parishes.92 candidates have campaigned for the 49 seats.

You can keep up to date of all announcements throughout the night on our live blog.

ELECTION RESULTS

Deputies:

Grouville & St Martin (3 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Brelade (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Clement (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Helier North (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Helier South (5 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Helier Central (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St John, St Lawrence & Trinity (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter (4 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

St Saviour (5 Deputies)

Yet to be announced

Constables:

Grouville

Mark Labey (975 votes)

St Martin

Karen Shenton-Stone (1,119 votes)

St Brelade

Yet to be announced

St Clement

Yet to be announced

St Helier

Yet to be announced

St John

Andy Jehan (1,080 votes)

St Lawrence

Deidre Mezbourian (934 votes)

Trinity

Philip Le Sueur (736 votes)

St Mary

David Johnson (400 votes)

St Ouen

Richard Honeycombe (955 votes)

St Peter

Yet to be announced

St Saviour