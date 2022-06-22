Live
Jersey Election 2022: The results
The polls have closed in Jersey's Election and counting of ballots is now underway.
Weeks of campaigning for candidates has come to an end and we will soon know who will make up Jersey's next States Assembly for the next four years.
Jersey residents have cast their votes for 37 Deputies across nine newly formed constituencies, as well as the 12 Constables who will represent the Island’s parishes.92 candidates have campaigned for the 49 seats.
You can keep up to date of all announcements throughout the night on our live blog.
ELECTION RESULTS
Deputies:
Grouville & St Martin (3 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Brelade (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Clement (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Helier North (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Helier South (5 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Helier Central (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St John, St Lawrence & Trinity (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter (4 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
St Saviour (5 Deputies)
Yet to be announced
Constables:
Grouville
Mark Labey (975 votes)
St Martin
Karen Shenton-Stone (1,119 votes)
St Brelade
Yet to be announced
St Clement
Yet to be announced
St Helier
Yet to be announced
St John
Andy Jehan (1,080 votes)
St Lawrence
Deidre Mezbourian (934 votes)
Trinity
Philip Le Sueur (736 votes)
St Mary
David Johnson (400 votes)
St Ouen
Richard Honeycombe (955 votes)
St Peter
Yet to be announced
St Saviour
Yet to be announced