John Le Fondre loses seat in States Assembly

Jersey's Chief Minister has been voted out of the States Assembly.

Senator John Le Fondre was beaten to his seat in the constituency of St John, St Lawrence and Trinity by Kirsten Morel, Hilary Jeune, Elaine Millar and Andy Howell.

John Le Fondre received just 997 votes from his constituents, compared to 2,688 from top placing Kirsten Morel.

John Le Fondre is the first Chief Minister to be voted out of his seat in the States.

He survived a Vote of No Confidence in 2020.