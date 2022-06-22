Canadian actress Katherine Ryan and British comedian Romesh Ranganathan have been spotted in Jersey as filming continues for a brand new romantic comedy series on Sky.

The pair are co-starring in the six-part series, Romantic Getaway, which sees the duo as a couple desperate for a baby, who decide to steal money from their boss in order to pay for IVF.

Local extras have been involved in the making of the series, which wraps up in Jersey on Friday (24 June).

One of the locations used for the filming. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Katherine took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of herself enjoying the sunshine in Gorey, with locals praising her for promoting the Channel Islands to her fans.

Visit Jersey wrote: "Have fun on your Jersey getaway, the sunniest spot in the British Isles".

The series is expected to be released on Sky later this year.

In recent years, Jersey has attracted an array of production companies, with local organisations and individuals keen to help put the island firmly on the map.

For example, it was only recently announced that filming for a brand new series of the popular 1980s TV show Bergerac could start from as early as 2023.