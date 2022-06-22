Polls open in Jersey's General Election

Polls have officially opened for Jersey’s General Election.

Islanders will be casting their votes to help decide the 49 politicians who will represent them in the States Assembly over the next four years.

They will be electing 37 Deputies across nine newly formed constituencies, as well as the 12 Constables who will represent the Island’s parishes.

Polling stations are open between 8am and 8pm. Voters must have registered to vote if they want to cast a ballot and must bring a form of photo identification.

A full list of candidates standing for election is available to view here.

Those who registered for a postal vote must either return their ballot paper to the Judicial Greffe by the deadline of midday or take them to their polling station.

Anyone who has registered to vote by post must only use the ballot papers they have been sent.

Voters can also find out which constituency they are eligible to vote in by typing their postcode into vote.je's constituency finder, which also shows the candidates standing for election in that constituency.