Shakeup as two States members lose their seats in St Helier South
There has been a shakeup in St Helier where two current Ministers have lost their seats.
Social Security Minister Deputy Judy Martin and Housing Minister Russell Labey both suffered defeats in St Helier South.
Reform Jersey completed a clean sweep in the constituency, with all three of its candidates - including leader Sam Mézec - being returned. Voter turnout was 34.61%.
They will be joined by David Warr, an independent affiliated with Better Way.
The results are as follows:
Tom Coles, Reform Jersey: 713
Chris Hopkins, Independent: 247
Angela Jeune, Jersey Liberal Conservatives: 277
Russell Labey, Independent: 591
Nick Le Cornu, Independent: 418
Jo Luce, Alliance: 220
Judy Martin, Independent: 496
Bernie Manning, Independent: 276
Sam Mézec, Independent: Reform Jersey: 995
Beatriz Porée, Reform Jersey: 679
David Warr, Independent: 616
Russell Labey was the main proponents of the reforms.