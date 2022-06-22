Shakeup as two States members lose their seats in St Helier South

There has been a shakeup in St Helier where two current Ministers have lost their seats.

Social Security Minister Deputy Judy Martin and Housing Minister Russell Labey both suffered defeats in St Helier South.

Reform Jersey completed a clean sweep in the constituency, with all three of its candidates - including leader Sam Mézec - being returned. Voter turnout was 34.61%.

They will be joined by David Warr, an independent affiliated with Better Way.

The results are as follows:

Tom Coles, Reform Jersey: 713

Chris Hopkins, Independent: 247

Angela Jeune, Jersey Liberal Conservatives: 277

Russell Labey, Independent: 591

Nick Le Cornu, Independent: 418

Jo Luce, Alliance: 220

Judy Martin, Independent: 496

Bernie Manning, Independent: 276

Sam Mézec, Independent: Reform Jersey: 995

Beatriz Porée, Reform Jersey: 679

David Warr, Independent: 616

Russell Labey was the main proponents of the reforms.