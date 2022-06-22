Water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park back open after 'technical issue'

The new water play zone at Coronation Park in Jersey is back open days after a "technical issue" forced it to close.

Islanders were told to stay away due to problems with the water cleaning system on what was supposed to be its grand opening weekend.

At the time, those in charge said they had to "put children's safety first" and apologised.

The glitch has, however, now been resolved and the park can be enjoyed by islanders once more.

A government spokesperson said: "The water play area at Coronation Park, which had to close last Saturday due to a fault with the system, has now reopened to [the] public."

The play zone cost £750,000 to build and replaces a paddling pool which occupied the site for more than 80 years before it was closed.