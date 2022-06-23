Jersey Alliance leader reflects on dismal night for the party

The leader of the Jersey Alliance says he is "disappointed" with the result of the election and accepts the party failed in their bid to win over the electorate.

Sir Mark Boleat failed to secure enough votes to win a seat in St Clement on a dismal night for the party, which saw them return just one of their 14 candidates to the States.

Among those to lose their seats were incumbent Chief Minister John Le Fondré, Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida and sport minister Hugh Raymond.

Their only win of the night came in the form of Philip Le Sueur who was elected as Constable of Trinity - but saw a significant number of voters backing 'none of the above'.

Reflecting on the results, Mark Boleat said there had been a clear "dislike of political parties" amongst voters, despite Reform Jersey performing well.

He said: "We want to see Jersey succeed, we're disappointed the public have not accepted what we've offered them, but we readily accept that and congratulate the winning candidates and we wish them well.

"The people of Jersey have elected a very new States Assembly and that Assembly has got to get to work pretty quickly because there are some big issues that have not gone away because of the election.

"People have made promises, they've got to be kept to those promises and it's not going to be easy. They've got a big job to do for the island."