Jersey Election 2022: What happens next?
The votes have been counted, the public have had their say and the politicians who will represent them in Jersey's States Assembly have been selected.
As the dust settles on voting and the ballot boxes are put away, the newly elected politicians will begin the process of choosing the next Chief Minister, their government and the Scrutiny panels which will hold them to account.
Here is how the next few weeks will play out.
Monday 27 June - New States Members sworn in
The 49 newly elected members of Jersey's States Assembly will be formally sworn in at the Royal Court.
They will have to swear an oath of office, which includes pledging allegiance to the Crown, promising to uphold Jersey's freedoms and liberties and promising to attend meetings of the States Assembly 'whenever called upon to do so.'
On taking this oath, States members will be required to give up any paid role within the States or Parish administrations that they may already hold.
Once they're sworn in, they face the task of voting for who they want to lead the island's next government.
Any elected states member is eligible to be Chief Minister, regardless of whether they are a Constable or a Deputy.
They will just need the signatures of six members of the Assembly, and will also have to write a statement setting out their vision for the island during the next term of government.
It has to be submitted by 5pm on Monday 27 June.
Tuesday 5 July - New Chief Minister elected
Once the nominations have been collated, it's voting time.
Candidates will have to make their case to the Assembly about why they should be the new Chief Minister. They will have ten minutes to make this appeal to members, followed by up to an hour of questions about their vision for the island.
If there are multiple candidates, members will then cast their votes. These will be recorded, meaning the public can see which politicians voted for which candidate. If only one candidate is in the running for the job, they will become Chief Minister designate.
Monday 11 - Tuesday 12 July: Ministerial nominations put forward
The Chief Minister designate will then put forward their picks for who they want to work alongside in government. They will draw up a wish list for who will take ministerial portfolios - covering everything from housing to the environment.
However because other members are also able to make nominations for each post, the incoming Chief Minister will not always get their way. If there are multiple nominations for a particular role, each candidate will have to make a statement of up to ten minutes about what they would like to achieve within that portfolio. This can be followed by up to twenty minutes of questions from members of the Assembly.
Once the Council of Ministers has been selected, the Chief Minister formally takes up the position.
At this point, members will also vote for who they want to serve as the chair of various Scrutiny panels, which will hold the new government to account over the next four years.
Tuesday 19 - Thursday 21 July: Scrutiny panel and committee members appointed
With the new Chief Minister, their Council of Ministers and Scrutiny chairs now elected, attention turns to who will serve on the various committees and panels.
Over the next term of government, these groups of politicians will table new legislation or amendments to existing laws and scrutinise the government's plans and spending.
To name a few, they include:
Public Accounts Committee
Comité des Connétables
Corporate Services Panel
Economic and International Affairs Panel
Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Panel