Jersey Election 2022: What happens next?

The 49 newly elected members of Jersey's States Assembly will be formally sworn in at the Royal Court.

They will have to swear an oath of office, which includes pledging allegiance to the Crown, promising to uphold Jersey's freedoms and liberties and promising to attend meetings of the States Assembly 'whenever called upon to do so.'

On taking this oath, States members will be required to give up any paid role within the States or Parish administrations that they may already hold.

Once they're sworn in, they face the task of voting for who they want to lead the island's next government.

Any elected states member is eligible to be Chief Minister, regardless of whether they are a Constable or a Deputy.

They will just need the signatures of six members of the Assembly, and will also have to write a statement setting out their vision for the island during the next term of government.

It has to be submitted by 5pm on Monday 27 June.