More help for sexual assault victims in Guernsey

Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee wants extra funding to speed up plans for a Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

The dedicated on-island facility will help those managing the effects of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The States Assembly has unanimously voted through proposals for a dedicated on-island facility.

A pilot scheme was due to start in 2023 but politicians want an extra £50,000 to launch it later this year.

The money would go toward resourcing support, and training costs.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, The Committee for Home Affairs’, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence lead, said: “Earlier this year the Committee promised to expedite work to open a SARC in Guernsey, and this additional funding will allow us to bring any potential opening date forward.

"Exploratory works are already well under way, but a facility such as a SARC requires staff which are specially trained, and needs to meet specific requirements to ensure it is suitable. This additional funding, if approved by the States, would allow us to resource those requirements."

Deputy Sue Aldwell is set to visit Jersey’s SARC next month.

The Committee has been working with the third sector on plans for the facility and to understand what it would need to provide.

There will be future consultations including with survivors of sexual assault.