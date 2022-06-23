Nominations open for local hero to draw Jersey Hospice lottery

Nominations are open for a local hero to be a ball drawer for the Jersey Hospice Million Pound Lottery.

Jersey Hospice Care is inviting islanders to nominate a local hero, for the chance to draw one of the winning numbers at the event this summer.

The winning ticket will see the holder walk away with a top prize of £1m, but there are also prizes of £100,000, £75,000, £50,000, £25,000 and five prizes of £10,000.

Money from tickets will help patients with life-limiting or life debilitating illnesses be cared for.

The charity says it’s also a chance to give back to the community, who are key to keeping them going.

Mike Palfreman, Chief Executive says:

“It was great to recognise individuals who did so much in our community last year and we hope to have lots of nominations again in 2022. As a ball drawer for the Lottery, our Hospice Hero will be part of changing someone’s life forever.”

The call for 'Hospice Hero' nominations aims to build on the community spirit of the Million Pound Lottery and celebrate friends, family members, colleagues or anyone who makes a special difference to islanders.

After a shortlist of nominees is made, islanders will then be invited to vote for the Hospice Hero.

Last year residents voted for the late Gary Burgess, for his inspiring media work that had been appreciated by so many throughout his career.

You can make your nomination by visiting www.jerseyhospicecare.com/hospicehero before 5pm on Friday 1 July.