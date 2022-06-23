People in Guernsey encouraged to take their dog to work

People in Guernsey are being asked to take their dog to work today (Friday 24 June) to help raise funds for the island's animal shelter.

The GSPCA rehomes an average of 40 to 50 dogs each year and helps 200 strays find a home.

It is the eighth year the charity has held the event, and it's a day staff like to get involved with.

Lorna Chadwick, Animal Welfare Manager said:

"We rehome and help dozens of dogs every month through the Shelter and the dog training classes we run at the GSPCA, and it is really nice to hear of those owners that can take their dogs to work." "Annie my little dog often comes to work with me which she both enjoys and often earns her keep with helping with tasks around the Shelter such as school visits or seeing how dogs in for homes behave around other dogs, as does Mouse my other dog who was one of the Slovakian rescue dogs." Tim Pellett, GSPCA Community and Training Officer said:

"I adopted Barney the cocker spaniel from the GSPCA and he makes a great office dog keeping me company when I have work to do at the desk." "It is wonderful to be able to take your dog to work and we really hope lots of offices and businesses will get involved on Friday."