Price of GP appointment put hundreds off seeing a doctor in Guernsey

The price of a GP appointment has put hundreds of people in Guernsey off seeing a doctor last year, according to a recent survey.

Nearly 2,000 people took part in the CareWatch survey on primary care.

48% of those surveyed said they had not gone or delayed a trip to the doctor, physio or emergency department because of the cost.

The States pays a £12 contribution towards the cost of a doctor and £6 to visit a nurse. The average cost of visiting a GP is £56.

Of the 1,985 people surveyed, 31% said they had health concerns they had not seen a GP about.

Overall, 53% of people said they paid for their appointment, whereas 3% said the States of Guernsey paid.

Younger people, women, people in rented accommodation or without private health insurance were more likely to have not sought, or delayed seeking care.

Overall, 53% of people said they paid for their appointment, whereas 3% said the States of Guernsey paid.

The remaining 44% of people said they used private health insurance to pay for their GP or nurse consultations.