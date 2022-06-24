Jersey Constable-Elect looking to tackle pedestrian safety in St John

St John's Constable-Elect Andy Jehan is looking to tackle the issue of pedestrian safety in the Parish.

He wants road safety measures near the Parish Hall introduced by next year - following a consultation that is expected this Autumn.

The Constable-Elect wants road safety measures introduced. Credit: ITV Channel TV

“People cross these roads every day at different times - a lot of dog walkers - and so it is an issue throughout the Parish."

“I think the vast majority of road users assist the people crossing the road but we’ve got to make it safer for everybody all of the time.”

He hopes it will encourage more people to walk and cycle in the area.

"We need to make it easier for people to reduce the car journeys that come into the precinct. We want the shops to be busier, at the moment cars can't park there because it's too busy and people are driving short distances to use the facilities because of the difficulty to cross."

The Constable-Elect is setting up a traffic safety group with local residents to try and drive change going forward.

“Looking around and knocking on everybody’s door, we’ve had feed back from all over about issues with road safety so we won’t stop once we’ve done this, we’ll go right through the Parish and try and make it easier for people to get around.”