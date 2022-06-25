Alderney Ferry Service sailings will start from next week

The skipper of the Alderney Ferry Service says sailings will start from next week. Their new boat arrived from Orkney yesterday and will be ready to take on passengers from July 1st.

Dan Slim Skipper at Alderney Ferry Services says: "We're taking the boat down to Guernsey tomorrow. We are just going to do a few light modifications so she's absolutely ready for everything we need."

The company will be running the service alongside the operators of the Salty Blonde - with both companies working together throughout the summer.

Alderney will be without a ferry service until July Mark Williams Skipper of the Salty Blonde says the move will help islanders as well as local businesses: "It's going to be beneficial to the island getting people off the island and more so for the island bringing people on. I mean now we can move you know 40 people rotation rather than 16, it's just going to be better for the island."