Runners, walkers and four legged friends have taken to the Jersey shoreline today for the Charity Colour festival, which has returned after a 2 year break due to Covid.

There was a riot of technicolour covering the 5 kilometre stretch on St Helier beach, with all colours of the rainbow.

Around 850 people attended the event, run by Family Nursing and Health Care Jersey, and they say money raised will go towards the salary of a paediatric palliative care worker, who provides respite care for families with life limiting and life threatening illnesses.

The CEO of the charity is happy to see it back on our beaches: "lt's been a long or two years, where we haven't had to have our events and it's so important to a charity to have events and raise money. We want to enable the families of Jersey to really participate with "Family nursing and healthcare" and this sort of event is perfect for that, it's just magical. it gets to the very soul of what we do" - Rosemary Findlay

The Colour Festival involves a 5km run through 6 colour stations where participants are showered with vibrant, environmentally friendly coloured powered paint.

Once the participants finished the course, they went back to the starting line to paint the sky with all that was left over.