Farmers in Guernsey will be teaching islanders about modern day farming and the role they play in managing the island's natural habitat, as part of a new campaign. 'Wild About Guernsey Farming' is a collaboration between Guernsey Dairy and the Guernsey Farmers Association (GFA).

It aims to show how the local dairy industry benefits the island and manages the countryside.

The campaign will also feature several initiatives including specific school and education projects, to increase awareness amongst young islanders.

The GFA President says the association wants to be transparent with islanders about the conditions of modern day farming.

Michael Bray said: "We are conscious that some of the things the public may hear about modern day farming is not always accurate, or at least not in the local context.

"This is a good opportunity for us to explain how we are actively promoting sustainability, and how we protect and care for the iconic Guernsey breed and the habitat in which they live.

"Guernsey farmers all have biodiversity plans and often will initiate their own programmes to mitigate any impacts that their activities may otherwise have on the environment. We also have some great achievements that we want to celebrate, such as our island wide RSPCA Assured status and the Great Taste Awards that Guernsey Dairy products have achieved."

The RSPCA Farm Assured accreditation demonstrates the highest standards of animal welfare are achieved.

Michael Bray added: "While the alternative non-dairy market offers consumers a huge choice, some of these products are highly processed, lack natural goodness and have considerable food miles."

Andrew Tabel, Guernsey Dairy's managing director said: "The dairy industry in Guernsey is one of the islands oldest traditions and has a rich heritage passed down through the generations.

"It is something that we rightly feel very proud of. Farmers of today are every bit as important as their predecessors, being custodians of our unique breed and all the benefits that this brings to the island. This campaign will shine a light on their contribution to the island."

The campaign will start in the coming weeks.