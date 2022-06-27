It will be a battle of the former senators for the top job in Jersey's government, with Kristina Moore and Sam Mézec announced as the final two contenders.

Both candidates submitted their nomination forms to be the island's new Chief Minister to the Judicial Greffe ahead of the 5pm deadline.

Deputy Moore, who topped the poll in St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter appears to be the current frontrunner, with the backing of 30 members of the assembly. Lyndon Farnham and Tom Binet, who both weighed up a bid for the role, opted out to give her their support.

Meanwhile Deputy Sam Mézec, the leader of Reform Jersey, has the backing of his nine party colleagues.

Jersey Liberal Conservatives leader Sir Philip Bailhache also withdrew from contention after he was unable to secure the six signatures required to get on the ballot.

Both of have published a vision for what they would set out to achieve in government.

Deputy Kristina Moore

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Moore says she wants to put Jersey 'back on track'.

She says: "Together, we can create a government that will unite the Assembly and rebuild trust with islanders by promoting openness and transparency and providing better value for the public’s money to secure a positive future, where everyone can prosper and thrive. A Government that will lead by listening, listening to the States, listening to the voters, listening to our frontline workers, listening to all."

Deputy Sam Mézec

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Meanwhile Deputy Mézec says he will build a government based on the principles of 'social and economic justice'.

"I am standing for Chief Minister because I can offer a comprehensive vision for government, based on the ‘New Deal for Jersey’," he said. "Along with nine other candidates who were successfully elected, helped construct a manifesto that can serve as a blueprint for the next Common Strategic Policy and enable the efficient production of a Government Plan to take Jersey forward."

Both candidates will face the States on Tuesday 5 July, when they will have to present their vision to the Assembly and face up to an hour of questions. The decision will then be put to a final vote.

The successful candidate will become Chief Minister once the Council of Ministers is elected at the next meeting in the week beginning Monday 11 July.