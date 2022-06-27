Nominations for Jersey's Chief Minister role to be confirmed

The candidates for Jersey's next Chief Minister will be confirmed today (Monday 27 June).

The runners and riders for the top job must secure the signatures of six other members to be on the ballot.

The window for nominations will close at 5pm.

So far Deputy-Elects Kristina Moore, Sir Philip Bailhache and Sam Mezec have confirmed they will put their names forward.

Jersey Liberal Conservatives leader, Sir Philip Bailhache, was one of just two candidates from the party to be voted in on Election night. Kristina Moore topped the polls in St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter. The sitting Senator announced during the campaign her intention to put herself forward for Chief Minister if elected.

Sam Mezec, who leads the island's only socialist party Reform Jersey, also topped the polls in his constituency, St Helier South.

Meanwhile, members of Jersey's new States Assembly will officially take their seats today.

All 49 newly elected members will have to take an oath as they're sworn in at the Royal Court.

Jersey's Election has brought a wave of change to the States Assembly.

Reform Jersey, doubled their seats in the House from five to ten, with 34 independents also voted in.

There are also a record number of women - with 50% more than last time. Women now fill 21 seats out of 49 compared to 14 in 2018.

And there is more ethnic diversity with the first black and first Romanian Deputies now in the Chamber.