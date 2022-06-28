Viewers send in pictures of virga clouds above Alderney

I get many lovely emails and tweets about cloud formations... and this one really caught my eye!

Mark Zwijnen in Alderney emailed in with these pictures asking:

"Would love to know why these clouds become almost arrow shape in one spot?"

Mark Zwijnen took this photo of clouds above Alderney. Credit: Mark Zwijnen

The pictures are a representation of virga clouds.Virga clouds happen when precipitation falls from a cloud but evaporates before it reaches the ground thus creating these wispy tails. This happens when falling rain or ice passes through an area of dry or warm air.

They are often at their most eye catching when lit by a red sunset with a light wind extending the tail into an angled curve.

Virga are often referred to as 'jellyfish clouds' based on their puffy-top appearance.The virga cloud feature is associated with the following seven cloud types: cirrocumulus, altocumulus, altostratus, nimbostratus, cumulonimbus, cumulus, and stratocumulus.The clouds in these pictures look like stratocumulus and altocumulus.